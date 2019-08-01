|
Annette A. Thompson, 82, of Quincy, passed away at 4:40 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at North Adams Home in Mendon, Ill. Born Nov. 2, 1936, in Quincy, Annette was the daughter of Otto and Lena Bruner Pott Sr. She married Larry L. Thompson on June 11, 1983, in Quincy. He survives. Annette was employed as a waitress for 14 years at Parkview Cafe. Annette was a member of Salem Evangelical United Church of Christ and Elks Auxiliary, where she was instrumental in organizing bingo games and was a former member of the Moose Lodge. She was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and enjoyed puzzles and arts and crafts, especially flower arranging and needlepoint. In addition to her husband, Larry, survivors include three sons, Robert Troutman (Donna) of Fowler, Ill., David W. Troutman and Timothy Miller, both of Augusta, Ill.; five grandchildren, Sarah Warner (Nathan); Nicholas Troutman (Shayla); Joshua Troutman (Deverie Fecht); Adam Troutman and Jenica Weerts (Tony); eight great-grandchildren, Gage, Ryan, Tessa, Jaxon, Matthew, Hazel, Cheyenne and Trisha; a sister-in-law, Mary Pott of Quincy; and a niece, Carol Ann Schullian. Annette was preceded in death by her parents; a grandson, Wayne Troutman; a brother, Otto Pott Jr.; and a sister, Irmagard Jansen. Services will be at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home with Pastor Tim Woodard officiating. Visitation will from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Private inurnment will be later in Greenmount Cemetery. Memorials may be made to North Adams Home. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
