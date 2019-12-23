|
Annitta Bea Brockmiller of LaGrange died comfortably in her home on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at the age of 84. She was born Aug. 18, 1935, in Davenport, Iowa, with her identical twin, Marietta Lea. Born to Cecil and Genevieve Johnson. She married Robert Brockmiller on June 25, 1966, in Carlinville, Ill., he survives. Annitta had two children, Brenda Lea Speer and David Thomas Speer, from her previous marriage to Chester Speer. Robert brought five children to the marriage: Jerry, Tarri, Debbie, Barbie, and Patti. She was a long time employee of LaGrange Elementary and Highland Elementary as a cook for the school district. Annitta loved spending time with her family, regularly hosting "Sunday dinner" in her home. She was the best cook and always made the holidays special for her kids and grandkids. She also enjoyed playing cards, especially pitch with her husband Bob, and grandkids Paul and Kendra. Annitta loved to gamble and was a frequent customer of Mark Twain Casino. Survivors include her husband Bob, one son, Jerry (Carol) Brockmiller, and five daughters, Brenda (Bob) Herndon, Tarri (Tom) Street, Debbie (Steve) Burnette, Barbie Helms, and Patti (Jimmy) Campbell. She loved 24 grandchildren: Kendra (Paul) Scifres, Erin Florea, Dustin (Kendra) Speer, and Liam Terwelp, Parker, Brady and Boen Brockmiller, Jack and Lilly Lewis all locally; and beloved grandchildren across the states, Tiare, Charles, David, Nicole, Samantha, Johnny, Jamie, Jessica, Robbie, Randy, Sean, Michael, and Jeremy, Tom and Chris. She also had 8 very special great-grandkids Camden, Carli, Ava, and Aspen Scifres; Serenity, Chloe, Gage, and Harper Speer. She is also survived by two nephews Rick and Greg Tate, and one niece Pam Axt. She was preceded in death by her son David T. Speer, twin sister Marietta Tate, and her brothers Dave and Mike Johnson. Funeral services will be held Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, 11 a.m. at Davis Funeral home in LaGrange, Mo. Burial will be in Durham Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until time of the service at Davis Funeral Home in LaGrange, Mo. Pallbearers will be: Dustin Speer, Paul Scifres, Bob Herndon, Brady Brockmiller, Camden Scifres and Darrell McCarty. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Carli Scifres, Ava Scifres, Aspen Scifres, Serenity Speer, Chloe Speer, Gage Speer, Harper Speer, Liam Terwelp, Parker Brockmiller, Boen Brockmiller, Jack Lewis and Lilly Lewis. Music will be provided by Evelyn and Camden Scifres. The family suggests memorials be made to Quincy Medical Group Healthcare Foundation, Hospice of Northeast Missouri, or Heartland Resources Meals on Wheels program. Online condolences may be left at www.davis-fh.com
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, 2019