|
|
Anthony Paul Tomko, 80, of Hannibal, passed away at 5:10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, due to an automobile accident in Hannibal. His wife will hold a private immediate-family remembrance gathering. Cremation are being handled by Smith Funeral Home and Chapel in Hannibal. Paul was born Oct. 27, 1939, in Warren, Ohio, A son of Michael and Lillian (Parker) Tomko. He was united into marriage with Janice Railey on Feb. 20, 1977, at First Baptist Church in Yorba Linda, Calif. In addition to his wife, survivors include his children, Michael Tomko (Jennifer Maria Girardi-Tomko) of Aurora, Colo., Paul Roy Tomko of Long Beach, Calif., Catherine Martin Tomko of Seattle, Michelle Lee Tomko Nokes-McCoy (Eric Nokes-McCoy) of Palm Springs, Calif., Maryanne Tomko of Hannibal and John Paul Tomko of Hannibal; sister, Shirley Tomko McFarland Brown; grandchildren, Michael Tomko Jr., Ellen Tomko, Andrew Tomko, Adam Tomko, Aaron Tomko, Charlotte and Derek Tomko, and Dever James Nokes-McCoy; and nephew, Bobby. In addition to his parents, Mr. Tomko was preceded in death by an infant son, Michael James Tomko; two brothers, Michael Tomko and Robert Tomko; and son-in-law, Norman "Lon" Kilpatrick. Paul graduated from Warren G. Harding High School in Warren, Ohio, and furthered his education at Harvard School of Banking and the University of Washington Seattle. He honorably served his country in the U.S. Army. Paul worked in the banking profession and was the founder and president of the Bank of Westminster California before his retirement due to health reasons. During his retirement, Paul enjoyed helping out at the disabled hunt at Mark Twain Lake for turkey and deer, traveling with his wife throughout Europe and the Mediterranean, and playing golf with his friends Dr. Charles and Britta Bonnett. Paul also enjoyed taking doughnuts and pastries to the staff at the firehouse and ambulance station off of South Fourth Street in Hannibal, as well as to his friends in the community every weekend. When time allowed, Paul enjoyed listening to 50's music, reading up on military history and watching movies such as "The Hunt For Red October," "Intolerable Cruelty," "Death at a Funeral" (British version), and the Hallmark movie "The Love Letter" being some of his favorites. Paul was a member of Desert Chapel (Palm Springs Foursquare Church), Emmette J. Shields American Legion Post 55, Lone Wolf Motorcycle Club, Good Fellows, Friends of Historic Hannibal and Marion County Republican Central Committee, where he served as an elector for the state and the NEMO Conservative Club. The A. Paul Tomko Memorial Endowment for his widow, Janice, can be found at AnthonyPaulTomko.com, along with a tribute to his life. Condolences may be expressed online at smithfuneralhomeandchapel.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020