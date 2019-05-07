|
|
|
QUINCY -- Anthony R. Lawrence, 57, of Quincy, died Saturday, May 4, 2019, at the Arbors at Adams Pointe. Services will be 9:30 a.m. prayers Friday, May 10, 2019, at the Hansen-Spear Funeral Home followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at the Church of St. Peter. Burial will be at Quincy Memorial Park, Quincy with military honors conducted by American Legion Post No. 37. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home, with a prayer service at 3:30 p.m.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig on May 7, 2019
Read More