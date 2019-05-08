QUINCY -- Anthony R. "Tony" Lawrence, 57, of Quincy, passed away at 3:28 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, in the Arbors at Adams Pointe, in the presence of his family. Tony was born July 22, 1961, in Quincy, a son of Robert and Evelyn Taylor Lawrence. Tony was a 1980 graduate of Quincy High School. He enlisted in the United States Army in 1980, serving until 1983. While in the Army, Tony was a combat engineer stationed in Darmstadt, Germany. After his discharge from the Army, he joined the National Guard and remained a member for six years and was again deployed to Germany. Tony was employed at Titan Wheel for 33 years and volunteered in the auxiliary police/emergency management. He enjoyed playing pool and watching movies, especially westerns, sci-fi and crime stories. Tony also enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his nieces and nephews. Survivors include three brothers, Michael (Tracy) Lawrence and Daniel (Pegi) Lawrence, both of Quincy, and Stephen Lawrence of Palmyra, Mo.; a sister, Susan (Michael) Beswick of Quincy; nine nieces and nephews, Corey Lawrence, Andrew Lawrence, Stephanie Alvord, Dan Lawrence, Patrick Lawrence, Sarah Beswick, Ross (Kelle) Beswick, Jason Beswick and Elizabeth Richeson; one great-nephew, Ashton Beswick; and six great-nieces, Isabelle Alvord, Crystal Beswick, Ava Beswick, Allie Beswick, Kaelyn Richeson and Bailee Richeson. Tony was preceded in death by his parents. SERVICES: 9:30 a.m. prayers Friday, May 10, 2019, at the Hansen-Spear Funeral Home followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at the Church of St. Peter with the Rev. Aaron Kuhn officiating. Burial will be at Quincy Memorial Park, Quincy, with military honors conduced by American Legion Post No. 37. VISITATION: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home, with a prayer service at 3:30 p.m. MEMORIALS: American Legion Post No. 37 or Blessing Hospice. ARRANGEMENTS: Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors. WEBSITE: hansenspear.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 8 to May 10, 2019