Celebration of Life
Friday, May 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Twin Oaks Club
Quincy, IL
Anthony "Tony" Scudella


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Anthony "Tony" Scudella Obituary
QUINCY -- Anthony "Tony" Scudella, 70, of Quincy, died at 3:25 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019, in Quincy.

Born May 3, 1948, in Chicago, Tony was a son of John and Mary Scudella.

Mr. Scudella was employed as a tow truck driver for Courtesy Towing in Quincy for many years.

Surviving is his long-time companion, Lynda Young of Quincy; a daughter, Mary Scudella; son, Robert Scudella; one brother, Sal; and many cousins in the Chicago area. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Cremation has been accorded.

SERVICES: 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2019, at the Twin Oaks Club in Quincy.

MEMORIALS: Anthony Scudella Memorial Fund in care of Lummis-Hamilton Funeral Home, PO Box 255, Camp Point, IL, 62320.

ARRANGEMENTS: Lummis-Hamilton Funeral Home.

WEBSITE: hamiltonfuneralhomes.net.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2019
