QUINCY -- Anthony "Tony" Scudella, 70, of Quincy, died at 3:25 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019, in Quincy. Born May 3, 1948, in Chicago, Tony was a son of John and Mary Scudella. Mr. Scudella was employed as a tow truck driver for Courtesy Towing in Quincy for many years. Surviving is his long-time companion, Lynda Young of Quincy; a daughter, Mary Scudella; son, Robert Scudella; one brother, Sal; and many cousins in the Chicago area. He was preceded in death by his parents. Cremation has been accorded. SERVICES: 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2019, at the Twin Oaks Club in Quincy. MEMORIALS: Anthony Scudella Memorial Fund in care of Lummis-Hamilton Funeral Home, PO Box 255, Camp Point, IL, 62320. ARRANGEMENTS: Lummis-Hamilton Funeral Home. WEBSITE: hamiltonfuneralhomes.net. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2019