Antoinette Louise "Annie" Holder, 60, of Quincy, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at her home. She was born March 12, 1959, in Quincy, the daughter of Richard and Rosemary (Gay) Holder Sr. Annie was a product of the Quincy Public Schools system. She worked at Electric Wheel for several years and would later become a line manager at Hardee's restaurant on North 12th Street. Annie enjoyed playing cards, bowling, throwing darts and cooking for her family and friends. She loved helping people. Annie's greatest joy was her kids and grandkids. Survivors include her children, Dr. Terrance L. Holder (Cherrie) of Wichita, Kan., and Tanika Holder of Kansas City, Kan.; grandchildren, Aleighia, Arayia and Alayia Holder, B.J., Mi-chya and Royelle Holder, Shyia; and one great-grandchild; three siblings, Randy Holder, Wayne Holder, Jeffery Jones-Pigrum and Cheryl Fletcher; and a host of special nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Christina; and grandparents, John and Ella Lee Gay Sr. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Cathedral of Worship. Interment will be in Greenmount Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. Memorials may be made to the Redmon Lee Community Association. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at dukerandhaugh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, 2020