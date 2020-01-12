|
Dr. A.O. Mathew, 81, passed away Dec. 30, 2019, at the home of his beloved daughter in Montara, Calif. He was surrounded by family and loved ones and passed away peacefully with a view of the ocean, mountains, trees and birds. The sun was setting as he took his last breath. Dr. Mathew affectionately known as "Matt," "Doc" or "Kuttiyachan (sunny boy)" was born Jan. 18, 1938, in Kerala, India, under British rule. He and India gained freedom when he turned 9. He was born in a small village without running water or electricity. He studied by kerosene lamp while also tending to the family. Although accepted to medical school, he was unable to afford the fees and taught middle school (essentially earning $2 a month) before eventually becoming a physician and serving in his community of Kerala. He married the love of his life, Molly, in 1967. They journeyed to a new land of freedom on invitation of the government of the United States. After finishing another residency in pediatrics at St. Francis Hospital in Chicago, the family, with new son Joseph, had an opportunity to stay in the United States. Despite offers to practice in the big metropolis of Chicago, Dr. Mathew immediately fell in love with the charm of small-town Middle America. He uprooted his family again, leaving Chicago and the comfort of a group of expatriate friends from Kerala to practice six hours away in a town where he knew no one and no one spoke his native language or ate his native foods, Quincy, Ill., a place he would call home for over 40 years. A lover of books, Huckleberry Finn being a favorite, he felt blessed to be able to give his family a Mark Twain experience. Joining with his dear and admired mentor, Dr. Jim Cravens, he became the quintessential small-town doctor fostering a love and commitment to his patients that spanned generations. He took care of all his patients as his own children and none were turned away even if they could not afford medical care. As his own sons became doctors, his words of wisdom were to always lay a healing hand on the patient and never leave them without hope. More than a doctor, he was a true healer. He enjoyed traveling around the world, reading and studying history and science, listening to Beethoven and other kinds of music, photography (or any new technology), playing tennis and walking in South Park on a daily basis. He was a devoted member of the Church of St. Peter and later Blessed Sacrament Church. He absolutely loved soccer and enjoyed many early morning hours watching with his great friend Coach Jack Mackenzie, who made him an honorary bench coach for a game. But his greatest love was for his wife, family and dear friends who spanned all nationalities, socioeconomic ranges, religions and personalities. He cared nothing for status or labels and was only impressed by someone's true self. He was a gentleman, a scholar, an athlete, an incredible husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was a man of immeasurable patience, humility, generosity and gentleness. His physical presence will be sorely missed but his enduring love will carry on. Survivors include his wife, Molly; sons, Joseph of Racine, Wis., and his children Anna, Ava, Ryan and Claire, and Thomas (Shaily) Mathew of Ocala, Fla., and their sons Ravi and Kirin; daughter, Annie (Deep) Mathew-Patel of Montara, Calif., and their daughters Karina and Kaylia. A private service will be held in San Francisco. A memorial service is planned for the spring in Racine, Wis. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Louis Children's Hospital Foundation in honor of Dr. Mathew. For more information or to send condolences, please contact Annie at 650-218-8970, [email protected] or PO Box 370724, Montara, Calif., 94037. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Jan. 12 to Jan. 14, 2020