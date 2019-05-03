Arlene Louise Hale, age 99, of 2130 Harrison, Quincy, died at 11:17 a.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Good Samaritan Home. Arlene was born March 25, 1920, in Barry, Ill., a daughter of Frank and Bertha "Betty" Kerrigan Potter. During her childhood, Arlene lived on a farm in Barry and was raised by her grandparents, John and Mary Potter. She attended Gus School and Barry High School. One of her proudest moments was being crowned Miss Barry when she was a teenager. Her talent was dancing the Charleston. After high school, Arlene moved to Chicago to be with her mother, where she learned how to be a waitress. Arlene met and married Harry Freeman in Chicago. After their marriage ended, Arlene moved to Payson to raise her children. She later met and married James Hale and went on to adopt her granddaughter, Beth Cress. Arlene and her mother opened the Lamp Light Cafe in Payson, which they owned and operated for several years. She would work at the Payson restaurant in the daytime and then waitress at the Patio in the evenings. Her career at the Patio lasted for 42 years until she was no longer needed. Arlene's many customers at the Patio became like family to her. After the Patio, she worked in an antique store on Maine Street in Quincy until it closed. She then found employment at the Hampton Inn as a breakfast hostess. Arlene finally retired at the age of 94. Arlene was very proud of her family and loved them dearly. She enjoyed karaoke and her signature song was the Nancy Sinatra song, "These Boots Were Made for Walking." You could hear her singing at the Quincy Senior and Family Resource Center and Good Samaritan Home. Survivors include her son, Sam (Marge) Freeman of Quincy (formerly of Skokie, Ill.); a daughter, Carol (Fred Shaneyfelt) Rischar of Quincy; four grandchildren, Matthew Rischar of Chicago, Chad (Aily) Rischar of St. Louis, Emily (Daniel) Shaffer of Loraine, Ill. and Beth Cress of Quincy; six great-grandchildren, Zachery Cress, Olivia, Henry and Madelyn Shaffer, Steven Freeman and Dorothy Rischar. Arlene was preceded in death by her husband, James Hale, and her parents. SERVICES: 3 p.m. Sunday, May 5, 2019, at the Hansen-Spear Funeral Home with the Rev. Jim Dennis officiating VISITATION: Immediately following the 3 p.m. memorial service until 5:30 p.m. MEMORIALS: Quincy Senior and Family Resource Center or Good Samaritan Home. ARRANGEMENTS: Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors. WEBSITE: hansenspear.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 3 to May 5, 2019