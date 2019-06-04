QUINCY -- Arlene Nellie Berry, 98, of Quincy, died Monday, June 3, 2019, at Timber Point Healthcare Center. She was born May 3, 1921, in Springdale, Minn., the daughter of Clarence and Fern (Pollard) Ault. She married Lewis R. Berry on Dec. 17, 1937. He preceded her in death on Feb. 26, 2006. Arlene was a homemaker. She loved cooking, sewing, quilting, crocheting and woodworking. Lewis and Arlene enjoyed fishing and camping together. She adored animals and was a wonderful, loving grandmother. She is survived by her son, Michael P. (Barbara J.) Berry of Williamstown, Mo.; two sons-in-law, Ron Walton of Paloma and Douglas Dolbeare of New Canton; grandchildren, R. Scott (Linda) Walton, Joni L. (Dale) Truex, Kelly M. (Randall) Lummer, Michael L. (Lisa) Berry, Lynn Campbell, Lori (William) Chapman, Kristina (Roger) Scott; seventeen great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews also survive. Arlene was preceded in death by her parents and siblings; her husband; daughters, Joyce L. Berry, Trudy F. Dolbeare and Patricia A. Walton; grandson, Brian D. Dolbeare and a grandson-in-law, John D. Campbell. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019, at the Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Interment will be in Greenmount Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, at the Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Blessing Hospice or Quincy Humane Society. The Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 4 to June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary