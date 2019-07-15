Arlene Rae McKinnon, 69, of Pleasant Hill, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and sister, passed on to Glory surrounded by her family in Blessing Hospital on Friday, July 12, 2019. Arlene was born June 28, 1950, to John and Norma Adams Gordon in Rawlins, Wyo. She graduated from Pleasant Hill High School, where she met the love of her life, Gary McKinnon. They were married on June 4, 1969, and spent 50 wonderful years together. Together they raised two children, Kathy and Scott. Arlene accepted Jesus as her Lord and Savior at a young age. She truly was a Good and Faithful Servant as she had the most loving heart and cared deeply. She was a true spitfire when she saw injustice or wrongdoing and would work tirelessly to correct them. She loved the large hummingbird family that would visit each year and ensured they had plenty of flowers and food sources to keep them happy. Arlene loved music, especially anything with a good beat, and was always ready to dance. She was not afraid to laugh at herself as she truly believed laughter was good for the soul. After growing up in a large family, children were her passion. She volunteered with the Lioness Club's Christmas children's gifts program, the Santa train, Operation Christmas Child and the Summer Food Program. Together with Gary, they loved working together on their farm raising livestock and crops. They were side by side in all that they did. Arlene was a beautician for many years and then transitioned into being a finance loan clerk, which led to her being hired by the U.S. Postal Service. Arlene was very proud to have worked in so many different facets of the USPS from being a clerk, city mail carrier, mail sorting in the Quincy hub, to becoming a postmaster. She retired as postmaster in Pearl after suffering a stroke. Arlene will be remembered for her quick wit, her infectious smile and her generous and compassionate sprit. Survivors include her husband, Gary McKinnon; her two children, Kathy (Rawn) Hart; and Scott (Lisa) McKinnon; seven grandchildren, Paul Hart; Erin Hart; Heaven Brende; Tori McKinnon; Kelsey McKinnon; Kayla McKinnon; and Preston McKinnon; two great-grandchildren, Braxton and Bentley Brende; with two more great-grandchildren on the way; four brothers and six sisters. Arlene was preceded in death by her father, John O. Gordon; her mother, Norma Adams Gordon Davidson Warren; and by a brother, Frank Davidson. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the First Baptist Church in Pleasant Hill conducted by Pastor Don Hannel and Rawn Hart. Burial will follow in Crescent Heights Cemetery in Pleasant Hill. Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday evening at First Baptist Church. Memorials may be made to the Crescent Heights Cemetery Association or to the Summer Food Program in care of First Baptist Church. Lummis Funeral Home in Pleasant Hill is handling the arrangements. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 15 to July 17, 2019