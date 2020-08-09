|
Arlene Walker, 92, of Quincy, passed away at 3:29 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Golden Good Shepherd Home in Golden. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10, at O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy, with the Rev. Dr. Chuck Hetzler officiating. Burial will be in Steffenville Cemetery, Steffenville, Mo. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Arlene was born Jan. 7, 1928, in Steffenville, to Thomas L. and Lena Bevill Anderson. She married Clarence O. Walker, who preceded her in death Dec. 6, 2001. Survivors include three children, Sharon Leiviska (Bob) of Yuma, Ariz., Don Walker (Sandy) of Hull, Ill., and Clairice Hetzler (David) of Quincy; nine grandchildren, Robyn Erny (Thomas), Rob Leiviska (Denise), Philena Phillips (Joey), Cassy Walch (Paul), Donni Vazquez (Carlos), David Hetzler, Jr. (Susan), Jason Hetzler (Jenny), Chuck Hetzler (Karen) and Jessica L. Hetzler; 23 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; a brother-in-law, Kenneth Walker (Betty) of Quincy; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Tom Anderson; a sister, Doris Ryan; and a great-grandson, Zechariah Insel-Hetzler. Arlene was a member of First Union Congregational Church. She was employed at St. Mary Hospital for 20 years until her retirement in 1983. The family wishes to thank Blessing Hospice and Golden Good Shepherd Home for their wonderful care of Arlene. Pallbearers will be Paul Walch, Joey Phillips, Jon Walch, David Hetzler Jr., Jason Hetzler, Spencer Phillips, Alex Phillips, Jake Walch, Sammy Walch, Jacob Hetzler, Nate Peters, Nathanael Hetzler and Nico Hetzler. Memorial contributions may be made to Transitions of Western Illinois or Blessing Hospice. Condolences may be expressed online at ODonnellCookson.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2020