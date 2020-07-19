|
|
Arnold A. Cooper, 87, of Quincy, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 13, 2020, at the Illinois Veterans Home.
Arnold was born Sept. 15, 1932, in Rockport, to Orin C. and Thelma (Harris) Cooper. He graduated from Pittsfield High School in Pittsfield. He was a mechanic, truck and auto rebuilder, retiring in 1993, but continued to work part-time for a while.
He married Evaline Marie Buddemeyer on Dec. 28, 1954, at New Hartford Christian Church in New Hartford. He was an Army veteran serving in Korea. He was a member of the Quincy Seventh-day Adventist Church. Arnold made the first donation to found the radio station WQIN 102.9, which began airing in December 2001. He also was the treasurer and technician for the station. He supported and sponsored children through Holt International Children's Services.
In his early years, he was pitcher for the Madison Park Christian Church fast-pitch softball team for many years, and he also loved to garden.
Survivors include four children and spouses, Lisa (Gary) Schutten of Shawnee, Okla., Mike (Debra) Cooper of Odessa, Fla., Amy (Matt) Herrick of Polk City, Iowa, and Diane (Lee) Downs of Rock Falls, Ill.; nine grandchildren, Tracy (Patrick) Reynolds, Craig (Hope) Whitney, Jeremy (Jennifer) Cooper, Andrew (Matt Kastl) Cooper, Paige Last, Travis Last, Stacy Poulter, Alex Herrick and Emily Herrick; eight great-grandchildren, Kaylie (Kyle) Haddox, Hunter Williams, Oakley Harris, Kyle Reynolds, Elise Whitney, Ella Whitney, Kendra Burt (Avion) and Ashten Watson; two great-great-grandchildren, Kade Haddox and Aizen Burt; three sisters-in-law, Ardith Cooper, Minnie Cooper and Karen Cooper; a number of nieces and nephews; and Doran Last, father of Paige and Travis Last.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Evaline, of 56 years; four brothers, Gene (Annette), Orin C. Jr., Bruce and George Cooper; and a son-in-law, Mark Higley.
A special thank you goes to the compassionate staff at Hammond Hall of the Illinois Veterans Home.
Private services and inurnment will be held at a later date in Ebenezer Cemetery near Golden.
Memorials may be made to Holt International Children's Services or to the Quincy Seventh-day Adventist Church.
The family is being served by the O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy is handling arrangements.
Online condolences may be shared and a video tribute may be viewed at ODonnellCookson.com.
Condolences also may be made at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 19 to July 21, 2020