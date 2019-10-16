Herald-Whig Obituaries
Hansen-Spear Funeral Home
1535 State Street
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-4907
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Hansen-Spear Funeral Home
1535 State Street
Quincy, IL 62301
View Map
Service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Lutheran Church of St. John
Arnold A. Spielbauer


1929 - 2019
Arnold A. Spielbauer Obituary
LIBERTY, Ill. -- Arnold A. Spielbauer, 90, of Liberty, died Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at 1:05 p.m. at Blessing Hospital.

Arnold was born Sept. 11, 1929, in Guttenburg, Iowa, a son of George and Frances Rohner Spielbauer. He married Dolores Seib on March 2, 1952. She survives.

Arnold was a mechanical engineer who had worked on the communications system for the Apollo Missions. He helped build the receivers and install them on ground stations all around the world, including places like Australia and Pago Pago. Arnold also installed the communications systems on Air Force One during the 1960s.

In his spare time, Arnold's passion was hand building cedar strip canoes. However, he was proudest of the authentic birch bark canoe that he built using the same process as Native Americans. He also enjoyed hand weaving French Canadian trapper baskets. Arnold loved nature, and he did a lot of bird watching.

In addition to his wife, survivors include three sons, Glen Spielbauer of Dallas, Tex., Bruce Spielbauer of Orland Park, Ill., and Mark (Cheryl) Spielbauer of Springfield, Ill.; a step granddaughter, Kristin (Mike) Baille of Littleton, Colo.; three step great-granddaughters, Kelly, McKenna, and Ashlyn Baille of Littleton, Colo.; and five siblings, Frank, Hilda, Cecelia, James and Tom.

Arnold was preceded in death by his parents and nine siblings, Kathleen, Joseph, Rosalyn, Helen, Lawrence, Loras John, Daniel, David and Mary.

Services are 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Lutheran Church of St. John with Pastor Steve Hayden officiating.

Burial in Mound Prairie Cemetery in Beverly, Ill.

Visitation from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home.

Memorials to donor's choice.

Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019
