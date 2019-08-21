|
|
CANTON, Mo. -- Arnold Henry Tiemann, 84, of Canton, Mo., formerly of LaGrange, died at 1 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. He was born July 15, 1935, on a family farm in Union Township, Lewis County, Mo., south of La Grange, the eldest son of Henry Hermann Tiemann and Forest McCullough Tiemann. He attended and graduated from La Grange High School in 1953. Arnold was a lifelong member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in LaGrange, where he was baptized on May 10, 1942, and confirmed on April 2, 1950. He married Nancy Jean Rich at St. Peter's on June 30, 1956. Arnold enlisted in the Illinois Army National Guard on Aug. 5, 1957, serving as an Ordinance Specialist with the 126th Field Supply Ordinance Company based in Quincy. He received an Honorable Discharge on Aug. 4, 1960. Arnold owned and operated a service station at the four-way stop in downtown LaGrange for nearly 50 years, retiring in 2004. He was a member of the LaGrange Volunteer Fire Department for nearly 40 years, and served as the department's Chief for nearly 20 years. Survivors include two sons, Bruce (Lynn) Tiemann of Marion, Iowa, and Doug (Connie) Tiemann of Lake Saint Louis; three grandchildren, Ben (Fabienne) Tiemann of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Andrew Tiemann of Ankeny, Iowa, and Rachel (Ryan) Davis of Columbia, Mo.; seven great-grandchildren, Caitlin, Sophia, Liam and Finn Tiemann, and Alyssa, Nevaeh and Henry Davis; two brothers, Robert (Sharon) Tiemann of Philadelphia, Mo., and Roger (Nancy) Tiemann of La Grange; special friend Alice Solter; and several nieces and nephews. Arnold was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Nancy; and a brother, Melvin Lee Tiemann. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in La Grange, with Pastor Jacob Hercamp officiating. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery in LaGrange. Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the St. Peters Lutheran Church. The family suggests memorials be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be left at davis-fh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2019