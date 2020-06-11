|
|
Arthur "Bud" Lohmeyer, 100, of Quincy, passed away at 7:50 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Blessing Hospital. A private visitation and funeral will be held at O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy, with Monsignor Mike Kuse officiating. Burial will follow in Greenmount Cemetery in Quincy. Bud was born October 14, 1919, in Quincy to Arthur A. and Anna Mae Green Lohmeyer. He first married to Marjorie Rush in April 1946. She preceded him in death in 1986. He later married Elaine Pearce Durst on Oct. 7, 1993. She preceded him in death on May 23, 2016. Survivors include three stepsons, Bill Durst of Quincy, Tim Durst of Champaign and Dan Durst of Quincy; several stepgrandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren; one sister, Karen Lohmeyer of Quincy; and many nieces and nephews. Bud was preceded in death by his parents; and three sisters. Bud proudly served his country in the U.S. Army in World War II from 1940 to 1945 and in the Korean conflict from 1950 to 1957. Professionally, Bud worked for Quincy Public Schools for 41 years, retiring in 1990 as supervisor of maintenance. Bud had a private pilot's license and enjoyed flying. He was a member of Quincy Elks Lodge 100, where he served as exalted ruler and trustee for many years. He also was a member of Quincy Masonic Lodge, Quincy Consistory, and a past member of the Good Samaritan Home Board. Bud enjoyed following his favorite sports teams, including Quincy Blue Devil basketball, Kansas University basketball and St. Louis Cardinals baseball. He also enjoyed doing word searches and taking trips to Minnesota. Bud was a member of Salem Evangelical Church of Christ in Quincy, where he served on the council and boards. Memorial contributions may be made to Elks National Foundation. Pallbearers will be Bud's grandchildren, Christy Copley, Christopher Durst, Heather Durst, Jessica Kane, Pearce Durst, Natalie Hug, Olivia Staske, Kelly Terwelp, Karen Weiman and Tyler Durst.
