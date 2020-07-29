|
Arthur R. "Art" Pieper, 89, of Quincy, passed away at 5:29 p.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Hammond Hall at the Illinois Veterans Home. A private graveside service will be held in Greenmount Cemetery. O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy is handling arrangements. Art was born Nov. 10, 1930, in Quincy, to Adolph and Ruth Sloniger Pieper. He married Shirley Wendling on Oct. 21, 1950, in Palmyra, Mo. They would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary this year. She survives. In addition to his wife, survivors include two children, Joy Pieper (Ed Jordan) of Eureka Springs, Ark., and Dean Pieper of Berryville, Ark.; grandchildren, Jordan Pieper (Miranda Smith) of Eureka Springs and Abby Young (Mark) of Conway, Ark.; and a great-grandchild, Parker Young. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Mark Pieper; and three brothers, Ralph, Donald and Raymond Pieper. Art proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, during which time he served in Alaska for a few years. Art was a factory worker at Electric Wheel for 31 years. He also greatly enjoyed being an independent car dealer for 26 years through his business, Pieper Auto Sales. Art's greatest joys in life were selling cars, playing cards and fly fishing at Moorman Park and the Illinois Veterans Home. He also enjoyed nature and loved to feed the birds and squirrels at his home. Art was a Baptist by faith and attended the Salvation Army Church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Illinois Veterans Home Activity Fund or Hammond Hall TV Fund. Condolences may be expressed online at ODonnellCookson.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 29 to July 31, 2020