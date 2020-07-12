Herald-Whig Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-1011
Resources
More Obituaries for Artie Sullivant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Artie "Jean" Sullivant

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Artie "Jean" Sullivant Obituary
QUINCY -- Artie "Jean" Sullivant, 87, of Quincy, died on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at 1:17 p.m. in Sunset Home.

She was born on Dec. 20, 1932, in West Plains, Mo., the daughter of William King Kimbrough and Faye (Joliff) Kimbrough. Jean married Noble Franklin Sullivant on June 24, 1954. He preceded her in death on March 4, 2008.

Prior to her marriage, Jean worked in marketing at AT&T. She later was employed by Sears Roebuck in St. Louis for over ten years working in information systems and customer service.

Jean was steadfast in her Lutheran faith and guided by its principles.

Jean loved and was adept at gardening, delighted in classical music, and cherished having her family present for her beautifully prepared holiday meals.

She was talented in motivating her children to reach their goals and follow their dreams. She was loved and will be missed by all.

She is survived by two children, Dr. Douglas (Christine) Sullivant of Quincy and Elizabeth (Mark) Fogarty of St. Louis; grandchildren, Stuart, Jack and Clare Fogarty, Emily and Charlotte Sullivant; and two sisters, Mary Ann Artz and Wilma Weatherford.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brothers, Charles Thomas Kimbrough, Leamon Kimbrough and Gary Kimbrough.

A memorial service will be planned for a later date. Memorials may be made to the . Services are in the care of Duker and Haugh Funeral Home.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 12 to July 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Artie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
Download Now