Ashley Mae Hoener, 36, of LaGrange, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill. Ashley was born Sept. 17, 1983, at Blessing Hospital, the daughter of Leslie and Kathy (Leeds) Hoener. She graduated from Unity High School in 2002, and went on to receive her cosmetology certificate from Gem City Beauty Academy in 2003. She was employed as a pricing coordinator at County Market in Palmyra, Mo., and a hair stylist at Cloud 9 Salon in Quincy. She greatly appreciated the customers she met and the friends she made as a hair stylist. Her daughter, Quinn, was her sunshine and her top priority, and they loved to go to the park and rock hunt together. In her younger years, Ashley loved to dance and fish and always had a love of painting and drawing. Her big sis, Chas, was her best friend and partner in crime. They loved pulling pranks on their mom. Survivors include her daughter, Quinn Marie, and her son, Xander Kyle, both of LaGrange; her parents, Leslie and Kathy Hoener of Mendon, Ill.; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Ashley was preceded in death by her sister, Chasity Marie Hoener; and five grandparents, Gilbert and Dorothy Hoener, Naomi and Junior Leeds and Rufus Welch. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Printy Funeral Home in Hamilton, Ill., with burial to follow in Oakwood Cemetery in Hamilton. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials in memory of Ashley may be directed to her family. Condolences may be expressed online at printyfuneralhome.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2020