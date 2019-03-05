QUINCY -- Audrey Muriel Appenbrink, 88, of Quincy, died Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Blessing Hospital. Born June 21, 1930, in Quincy, Audrey was a daughter of William and Myrtle F. Schachtsick Appenbrink. Audrey was a 1948 graduate of Quincy High School. She was employed at Motorola until she enlisted in the WAC, serving her country from June 17, 1952, until her discharge on June 3, 1955. Audrey was stationed for one year in Heidelburg, Germany. Following her discharge, Audrey moved to Whitman, Mass., where she worked for 11 years until moving back to Quincy, where she was employed for many years at Harris Corporation until her retirement. Audrey was a longtime member of Salem Evangelical United Church of Christ and was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals. Survivors include two nephews, Steve McGartland (Sue) of Carlinville, Ill., and Mark McGartland (Dianna) of Wellington, Fla.; a niece, Kathy Spoonmore of Quincy; many loving nieces, nephews and cousins; and her forever best friend of over 50 years, Pat Meckes of Quincy. Audrey was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Mary Ellen McGartland (Howard). SERVICES: A graveside service with military honors by the Illinois National Guard Funeral Honors Detail will be 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019, in Calvary Cemetery with the Rev. Matthew Hunt officiating. MEMORIALS: Quincy Humane Society or Salem Church. ARRANGEMENTS: Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home. WEBSITE: zrsc.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary