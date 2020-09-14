|
QUINCY -- Audrey Delcour, 75, of Quincy, passed away on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at St. John's Hospital in Springfield, Ill. She was born Oct. 5, 1944, in the small town of Huggins, Mo. She was the daughter of Elma and Fern Barnes and the oldest of seven children. Audrey was the beloved wife and best friend of her one true love, the late Donald Delcour Sr. They married on July 12, 1964. She was a hard worker her entire life and first began working as a waitress in southern Missouri. After relocating to Quincy, she then dedicated nearly 40 years to factory work. She concluded her working career at Premium Waters, where she retired. Audrey never looked for praises and was never one to boast, she just went on quietly working for the ones she loved the most. In her younger years, she enjoyed running track and playing basketball. In Audrey's spare time, she enjoyed playing bingo and throwing darts with her close friends. She also thoroughly enjoyed cooking, especially preparing holiday meals for her family. Her famous dishes included biscuits and gravy, cheesy cauliflower, noodles, sweet potatoes, and chicken pot pie. Audrey especially cherished her time spent with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Survivors include three children, Greg Delcour and his wife Lisa, Lisa Delcour, and Donald Delcour Jr.; twelve grandchildren, Josh Delcour, Gregory Delcour, Thomas Delcour, Lacey Delcour, Donald Ryan Delcour, Natasha Delcour, Michael Hernandez, Jacob Hernandez and his wife Laurina, Taylor Delcour, Jade Flesner and her husband Patrick, Laken Delcour and her fiancé Gavin, and Baily Delcour; and twelve great-grandchildren, Hayden Delcour, Riley Delcour, Tegan Williams, Liam Maddox, Stella Edmondson, Edward Edmondson IV, Harlow Edmondson, Laynee Delcour, Kayson Delcour, Barrett Flesner, Allie Hernandez, and Ava Hernandez. Also surviving are four siblings, Wilma Todd, Ina Gebelin, Donald Barnes, and Leotta Ellis; and many loving nieces and nephews. She will be dearly missed by all. Audrey was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donald Delcour Sr.; her siblings, Lonnie Barnes and Farrel Barnes; maternal grandparents, John and Mamie Baker; and paternal grandparents, Marvin and Sarah Barnes. Friends and family are invited to Audrey's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at the O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy. Private burial services will be held in Coldwater Cemetery in Wright County, Mo., at a later date. Condolences and memorials may be directed to O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in memory of Audrey. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 14 to Sept. 16, 2020