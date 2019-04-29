FISHHOOK, Ill. -- Audrey Marie (Reese) Martin, 66, of Fishhook, died peacefully at 6:05 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at her home after a long, courageous battle with multiple sclerosis. She was born April 22, 1953, to Herman Beatty (Bill) and Genita Marie (Bradbury) Reese in Pittsfield, Ill. She married Murray Martin on June 26, 1971, at the United Methodist Church in Perry, Ill. He survives. Audrey was a 1971 graduate of Perry High School and worked many years at John Wood Community College and U of I near Perry. She was named part-time employee of the year at John Wood Community College. She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Perry and a past member of Pike County Home Extension. Audrey had several passions. She loved to garden and raise flowers, "farming" later from her scooter in raised flower beds. She loved the farm and her cattle. Audrey loved keeping her home and had great pride in a clean house. She always looked on the brighter side of life, loved to see rainbows, cattle grazing, babies, crops growing and never complained. She was the spiritual rock of her family and loved her Lord above all, with daily devotions and prayers. Nice, loving, honest, kind and focused on family and faith are words to describe Audrey. Audrey loved to attend church and church activities. She loved and lived for her Lord and her family and was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She will be missed so much. Survivors include two sons, Kent (Colleen) of Springfield, Ill., and Phillip (Kim) of Jacksonville, Ill.; four grandchildren, Kobe and Kyler of Springfield and Cassidy and Tanner of Jacksonville; three sisters, Jackie (Phil) Richmond of Table Grove, Ill., Debbie (Phil) Hinners of Meredosia, Ill., and Judy (Harvey) Bradshaw of Griggsville, Ill.; her mother, Genita Reese, also of Griggsville; and several nephews and nieces. Audrey was preceded in death by her father, Herman Beatty "Bill" Reese and a sister, Linda Berry. SERVICES: 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at United Methodist Church in Perry, with the Rev. Dave Kelly and Peg Ratliff conducting. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery, near Fishhook. VISITATION: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, at Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Griggsville and 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church. MEMORIALS: Monday Dinner Fund, c/o United Methodist Church in Perry, Woodland Cemetery or Blessing Hospice. ARRANGEMENTS: Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Griggsville. WEBSITE: airsman-hires.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2019