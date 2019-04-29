Home

POWERED BY

Services
Airsman-Hires Chapel - Griggsville
Route 107, Box 341
Griggsville, IL 62340
(217) 833-2321
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Airsman-Hires Chapel - Griggsville
Route 107, Box 341
Griggsville, IL 62340
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
United Methodist Church
Perry, IL
View Map
Service
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
11:00 AM
United Methodist Church
Perry, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey Marie (Reese) Martin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Audrey Marie (Reese) Martin Obituary
FISHHOOK, Ill. -- Audrey Marie (Reese) Martin, 66, of Fishhook, died peacefully at 6:05 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at her home after a long, courageous battle with multiple sclerosis.

She was born April 22, 1953, to Herman Beatty (Bill) and Genita Marie (Bradbury) Reese in Pittsfield, Ill. She married Murray Martin on June 26, 1971, at the United Methodist Church in Perry, Ill. He survives.

Audrey was a 1971 graduate of Perry High School and worked many years at John Wood Community College and U of I near Perry. She was named part-time employee of the year at John Wood Community College.

She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Perry and a past member of Pike County Home Extension.

Audrey had several passions. She loved to garden and raise flowers, "farming" later from her scooter in raised flower beds. She loved the farm and her cattle.

Audrey loved keeping her home and had great pride in a clean house. She always looked on the brighter side of life, loved to see rainbows, cattle grazing, babies, crops growing and never complained.

She was the spiritual rock of her family and loved her Lord above all, with daily devotions and prayers. Nice, loving, honest, kind and focused on family and faith are words to describe Audrey.

Audrey loved to attend church and church activities. She loved and lived for her Lord and her family and was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She will be missed so much.

Survivors include two sons, Kent (Colleen) of Springfield, Ill., and Phillip (Kim) of Jacksonville, Ill.; four grandchildren, Kobe and Kyler of Springfield and Cassidy and Tanner of Jacksonville; three sisters, Jackie (Phil) Richmond of Table Grove, Ill., Debbie (Phil) Hinners of Meredosia, Ill., and Judy (Harvey) Bradshaw of Griggsville, Ill.; her mother, Genita Reese, also of Griggsville; and several nephews and nieces.

Audrey was preceded in death by her father, Herman Beatty "Bill" Reese and a sister, Linda Berry.

SERVICES: 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at United Methodist Church in Perry, with the Rev. Dave Kelly and Peg Ratliff conducting. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery, near Fishhook.

VISITATION: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, at Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Griggsville and 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.

MEMORIALS: Monday Dinner Fund, c/o United Methodist Church in Perry, Woodland Cemetery or Blessing Hospice.

ARRANGEMENTS: Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Griggsville.

WEBSITE: airsman-hires.com.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now