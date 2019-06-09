Resources More Obituaries for Audrey Chanen Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Audrey Wolff Chanen

Obituary Condolences Flowers Audrey Wolff Chanen, 85, of Seattle and formerly of Quincy, died at 2 a.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, at her home in Seattle. Audrey was born Oct. 14, 1933, in Aberdeen, S.D., the daughter of Goodman and Yetta Braufman Greller. After the death of her father in World War II, the family relocated to Clayton, Mo. She married Philip Stanley Chanen on Aug. 15, 1953, in St. Louis. He survives. Audrey graduated from Clayton High School in Clayton, Mo., in 1951. She then attended Northwestern University from 1951 until 1952, when she married Philip. Several years later, she attended Northwestern University again and received a master's degree in English literature in 1968. She then continued to Washington University in St. Louis where she received a master's degree in social work in 1970. Audrey returned to school for a Ph.D. in English literature at the University of Iowa, Iowa City, Iowa, in 1977. She received her doctorate in 1980. Audrey worked as a social worker at Family Service Agency in Quincy for approximately six years, where she did individual therapy and group therapy. She left Family Service to teach English at Quincy College for another six years. That is when she left to go to the University of Iowa for her Ph.D with her dissertation, "American Holocaust Novels." Audrey was a member of B'Nai Sholom Temple in Quincy. She also was a member of Herzl-Ner Tamid in Seattle. She led an active life in Quincy as president of the League of Women Voters, an actress at the Quincy Community Theatre, a tennis and duplicate bridge player, and a volunteer at B'Nai Sholom. She belonged to the YWCA, where she put on programs such as the Chicago director of housing for the state of Illinois. Audrey enjoyed many friendships. In Iowa City, Audrey became a swimmer, and she swam daily there. She would continue that activity when she and Phil moved to Seattle in 1988. She learned how to cook exotic meals, and she wrote and edited her own cookbook. She also oil painted for several years, studying with Father Tom Brown in Quincy College. One year she took second prize in oil for one of her paintings. She was chairman of the Quincy Art Show for one year as well. Audrey taught painting to one of her grandsons, and she had done further painting study at the Pratt Institute in Seattle. Audrey was a member of the Anti-Defamation League and other organizations in Seattle. She also started an innovative program to teach typing and office skills to students at Quincy's Frederick Ball Community Center. In addition to her husband, survivors include three children, Gordon Chanen of Mercer Island, Wash., Deborah Chanen of Duarte, Calif., and Ari Chanen of Seattle; a daughter-in-law, Sherri Richman of Mercer Island; and three grandchildren, Samuel and Michael Chanen, both of Mercer Island, and Sonya Chanen of Duarte, Calif. Audrey was preceded in death by her parents. Graveside services will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, in Valley of Peace Cemetery, with Rabbi Hanan Balk officiating. There will be no visitation, but friends are invited to the graveside service. Memorials may be made to Valley of Peace Cemetery or donor's choice. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 9 to June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries