Axie Jane Seals, 101, of Hannibal, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 in her home. Axie was born April 27, 1918, in Ursa Township, Ill., near Walnut Corners, the daughter of Filmer and Julia (Mace) Stanfield. She was raised by her aunt and uncle, Earl and Dora Mace after the death of her mother. She married Harold Lark Seals on Feb. 12, 1936, in Quincy. Harold passed away Sept. 24, 1979. Axie was a member of Lima Christian Church and enjoyed gardening, cooking, reading, hunting, exchanging recipes and telling stories. Survivors include two daughters, Marilyn (Clyde) Hufendick of Sutter and Linda Pierceall of Hannibal; six grandchildren, Julie (Jack) Wilson of Hamilton, Ill., Kevin (Jill) Hufendick of Quincy, Kent (Jennifer) Hufendick of Battle Ground, Ind., Mark (Sarah) Hufendick of Mendon, Ill., Patty (Jim) Moots of Unionville, Mo., and Janice (Don) Dimmitt of Kirksville, Mo.; 13 great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren; two half sisters, Mary and Dorothy; one daughter-in-law, Joan Seals of Unionville; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one son, Harold Richard Seals; one brother, Frank Stanfield; and one son-in-law, Jim Pierceall. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Hunter Funeral Home in Mendon with the Rev. Connie Jenkins officiating. Interment will be in New Providence Cemetery near Ursa. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Hunter Funeral Home in Mendon. Memorials have been suggested to the or . Condolences may be expressed online at hunterfuneralhomes.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Jan. 19 to Jan. 21, 2020