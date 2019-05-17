Azlee Dare Erickson, 93, of LaBelle, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill. She was born April 11, 1926, in Salem, Mo., the daughter of Frank and Susie Frazier Malone. She was united in marriage to Earl Clayton Dare on Dec. 14, 1947, in Hannibal, Mo., and he preceded her in death in 1983. She was then united in marriage to Don Erickson in 1985 at LaBelle, and he preceded her in death in 1993. Azlee also was preceded in death by her parents and 12 brothers and sisters. Surviving are two children, Richard (Debra) Dare of Eldon, Mo. and Laverne Dare of LaBelle; one grandchild, Randy (Kari) Dare of LaBelle; four great-grandchildren, Brittany Kelly, Dodge Dare, Dallis Dare and Dani Dare; and several nieces and nephews. Azlee received her education in Dent County, Mo. She was a housewife and homemaker and lived in the LaBelle area since 1945. She was employed at Head Start in LaBelle for several years. She loved camping, gardening and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of the Baptist Church in LaBelle. Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 19, at Coder Funeral Chapel, LaBelle. Brother Jesse Rogers will officiate the services. Burial will be in Deer Ridge Cemetery. Musical selections will be "Where the Roses Never Fade" and "Amazing Grace." Casket bearers will be Randy Dare, Dodge Dare, Shane Washburn, Lester Dennis, John McKinstry and Albert Slater. Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral chapel. Memorials are suggested to Deer Ridge Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Coder Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 151, LaBelle, MO, 63447. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 17 to May 19, 2019