B. Ann Anderson, 67, of Quincy, went to be with the Lord at 12:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. She was born Sept. 20, 1952, in Monroe City, Mo., the daughter of Edward "Manning" and Emily (Ostendorf) Thompson. She married Kent R. Anderson on Aug. 18, 1979. He survives. Ann received her Bachelor's of Science in Nursing degree from the Blessing Rieman College of Nursing. Ann was a registered nurse and over the years worked at Blessing Hospital, Quincy Medical Group and Quincy Public Schools. Ann was a member of the Church of St. Peter and was highly involved in numerous committees and activities, including Social Concerns, St. Veronica's Guild, Welcoming Committee and Church Decorating Committee. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting, cross-stitch, playing the piano and reading. Best of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she is survived by two children, Matthew Richard Anderson and Sarah Elizabeth Anderson; four grandchildren, Olivia Marie Anderson, Gabriel Matthew-Richard Anderson, Mia Isabelle Anderson and Scarlett Jo Anderson; four siblings, Carl Thompson and his wife, Charlotte, Lois Dietzel and her husband, Gene, Phillip Thompson and his wife, Donna, and Rita Matthews; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, Richard Edward Thompson. A celebration of Ann's life will be Tuesday, Oct. 8, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Peter Catholic Church. The Mass will be celebrated by her uncle, Fr. Louis Schlangen. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at the church. Memorials may be made to St. Peter Grade School or the Cancer Research Institute. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2019