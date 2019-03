Barbara A. Doss, 73, of Quincy, died Friday, March 1, 2019, at her brother's home. She was born June 29, 1945, in Rushville to Harry C. and Alice M. Green Greenlief. Barbara worked as a dispatcher for the police department, as a bank teller and in management for Olan Mills. She also was also an accountant at Walmart in Quincy, where she had worked for 17 years. Barbara was a member of St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church, where she also was a Sunday school teacher. She did volunteer work at Meals on Wheels. Barbara enjoyed gardening and flowers. Survivors include two children, Bridget Matson and her husband, Seann, of Norfolk, Va., and Brian Doss of Mount Sterling, Ill.; three grandchildren, Parker Doss of Quincy, Sebastian and Bristina Matson of Norfolk, a brother, Gary C. Greenlief and his wife, Janet, of Avon, Ill.; a half brother, Michael L. Schuessler of Quincy; and her forever friend, Ernie Reddick. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; a stepfather, Melvin L. Schuessler; a son, Bradley E. Doss; a sister, Patricia K. Sparks; and a niece, Jennifer J. Greenlief. Barbara's family would like to express special thanks to Unity Point Healthcare and to Blessing Hospice. SERVICES: 10 a.m. Monday, March 4, at St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church. Burial will be in Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, Mo. VISITATION: 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 3, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: Meals on Wheels or to Bridget Matson. ARRANGEMENTS: Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors. WEBSITE: hansenspear.com Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary