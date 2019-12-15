|
|
Barbara Ann Roy, age 78, of Paducah, Ky., passed away at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at the Community Living Center of the Veteran's Affairs Medical Center in Marion, Ill. Barbara was born in Pipestone, Minn., on Nov. 25, 1941, the daughter of Verle Pierce and Doris Irene (Hill) Robbins. She married John W. Roy in Clayton, Ill., in April of 1976. He preceded her in death in May of 1979. Prior to her retirement, Barbara led a passionate career working in various nursing homes and caring for people. She loved animals, especially birds. An artist herself, she enjoyed the quilt shows in Paducah. Barbara was a proud United States Air Force Veteran. Survivors include her mother- Doris Robbins of Mt. Sterling, Ill. Five children- Wayne Ensley of Fountain, Colo. Ellyn Ensley of Murray, Ky. Richard Ensley of Weaver, Ala. Charles Ivan (Lori) Ensley of Quincy, Ill. Michael (Marilyn) Ensley of Fountain, Colo. Four brothers- Richard (Kay) Robbins Harlan (Rita) Robbins Jerry (Debbie) Robbins Kevin (B.J.) Robbins Brother-in-law- Barry (Lin) Oberling Nine Grandchildren Four Great-Grandchildren Several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends She was preceded in death by her father, husband, sister- Karen Oberling, and her beloved cat- Bindi. As per her wishes, Barbara will be cremated. No services will be held at this time. Memorials may be made to McCracken County Humane Society and may be mailed directly to the McCracken County Humane Society at 4000 Coleman Rd, Paducah, Ky. 42001. Blue Funeral Home in Marion, Illinois is assisting the family with final arrangements.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Dec. 15 to Dec. 17, 2019