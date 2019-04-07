Barbara Ann Lane, 84, of Quincy, died Friday, April 5, 2019, at Good Samaritan Home. She was born Aug. 18, 1934, to Gerald M. and Marie G. O'Donnell Johnson in Peoria. Barbara served her community as an employee of St. Mary Hospital and later Blessing Hospital for 39 years, retiring in 2005. She was a devoted member of St. Francis Catholic Church. Most importantly, Barbara, or Ahmie, as she was affectionately called, dedicated her life as a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to many. Her belief in the family bond was extraordinary. She was a role model to all whose lives she touched. Even in the end stages of her battle with Alzheimer's disease, Ahmie leaves a humble legacy of kindness, compassion, integrity and generosity for all mankind. May we all choose to carry her legacy forward. Survivors include six children, Lori Ann Nyi of Galesburg, Jerry (Lisa) Lane of North Kansas City, Mo., Carrie (Tom) Engebretson of Galesburg, Mary Margaret (Jim) O'Donnell of Fowler Ill., and Patrick (Cheryl) Lane of Quincy; 13 grandchildren, Harrison Lane, Emily (Kyle) Hendrickson, Jessica Lane, Hannah (Ron Frillman) O'Donnell, Simon (Alyssa) Nyi, Audrey (Robert) Utterback, Ivy and Lily Engebretson, Kourtney (Derek) Price, Lauren Garner, Madison Lane, and Riley and Jacob Lane; and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Joseph Robert Lane and Thomas Mark Lane; and two brothers, Lanny V. Johnson and Gerald R. Johnson. SERVICES: 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 9, at St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church with the Rev. Don Blaeser O.F.M. conducting. Private inurnment will be in Calvary Cemetery. MEMORIALS: Lynch Syndrome International or Quincy Humane Society. ARRANGEMENTS: Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors. WEBSITE: hansenspear.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary