More Obituaries for Barbara Fuhrman
Barbara Elizabeth Fuhrman

Barbara Elizabeth Fuhrman Obituary
QUINCY -- Barbara Elizabeth Fuhrman, 75, of Quincy, died Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 at 2:35 p.m. in Blessing Hospital.

She was born on Sept. 1, 1944, at St. Mary Hospital in Quincy, the daughter of Marvin J. and Helen R. Marquardt Bringaze. She married James M. Fuhrman on Nov. 14, 1964, in St. Francis Catholic Church. He survives.

Barbara was the lead Nuclear Medicine Technologist at Blessing Hospital, where she worked since 1974 until retirement in 2009. Prior to this, she had worked for six years as a Radiology Technologist.

She attended St. Francis Grad School, graduated from Quincy Notre Dame in 1962, and from Blessing Hospital School of Radiology in 1964 as a register radiology technologist. Later, she went on to earn her certificate in Nuclear Medicine.

Barbara loved animals, especially cats. She enjoyed reading, solving puzzles, watching the Denver Broncos, and playing the slot machines.

In addition to her husband Jim, Barbara is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Ann Fuhrman, of Quincy.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Marvin David and Grant Charles Bringaze, and one sister, Sharon Kay Bringaze.

Graveside services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at New Providence Cemetery with Rev. Steve Disseler officiating.

Burial: New Providence Cemetery, Ursa, Ill.

Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home

Memorials: Blessing Foundation for Cancer Center

www.hansenspear.com

Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of arrangements.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2019
