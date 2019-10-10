|
|
Barbara Ileen Young, 60, of Camp Point, formerly of Quincy, died Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Timber Point Healthcare Center. She was born Jan. 27, 1959, in Drexel Hill, Pa., a twin daughter of Robert and Helaine (Henry) Young. Barbara was an avid animal lover, which included her beloved dog, Rudy. Barb loved the Philadelphia Eagles, NASCAR and watching hummingbirds. She had a gift with plants and used to take pride in her housekeeping at the Oakley-Lindsay Center. Barbara most especially loved all of her nieces and nephews. Survivors include her father, Robert, and her stepmother, Joan, of Maryland; brothers, Robert (Lyn) Young and William (Linda) Young of Pennsylvania; sister, Beth Anne (Rob) Kindhart of Illinois; close stepsiblings, Donna (John) McFall, Cathy (Frank) Cini, Jeff (Lisa) Kirby and Lawrence Kirby; nieces and nephews, Bridget (Lance) Ormond, Vanessa Vonburg, Brooke (Cory) Kurtz, Ashley Vonburg, Joshua (Stephanie) Young, Samantha (Zach) Hampel, Olivia Young, Brittney Gilker, Nick Young, Hunter Young, Hannah Young and Jenna Young; and many great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Helaine; and her twin sister, Bonnie Klauser. Family and friends are invited to a memorial gathering from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at Timber Point Healthcare Center. After cremation rites, private inurnment will be in Greenmount Cemetery. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at dukerandhaugh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019