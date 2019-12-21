|
|
Barbara J. "Barb" Riley Miller, 81, of Quincy, passed away at 12:45 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at Good Samaritan Home. Barb was born Nov. 13, 1938, in Quincy to Harold Russell and Wilma Kathleen Schultz Riley. She married Wesley H. Miller on June 13, 1981, on Quinsippi Island. He preceded her in death in 2014. Professionally, Barb was a nurse's assistant at St. Mary Hospital in Quincy for 33 years. She was later a nurse's aide at Good Samaritan Home. Barb enjoyed oil painting outdoor landscapes, camping at Whispering Oaks and baking pies. She was a wonderful baker, making everything from pecan to pumpkin pies, all from scratch. She loved collecting model cows, elephants and Barbie dolls; she had more than 100 Barbies, and especially enjoyed the collectible Christmas editions. Barb was a very active lady who loved to dance with her husband and walk, which led her to place first in the annual Bridge the Gap to Health Race. Barb was a member of Melrose United Methodist Church. Survivors include a stepdaughter, Stephanie Miller Buss (Bryan) of Quincy; three grandchildren, Joshua Buss, Stacey Bohne (Jake) and Mitchell Buss; a brother, Terry L. Riley of Quincy; a sister, Deborah K. Esneault (Mark C.) of Quincy; four nephews, Jason Riley, Bradford Riley, Eric Riley and Kevin Riley; a niece, Brenda Zanger; and many great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to her husband, Barb was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Richard Russell Riley. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy, with Michael Duffy officiating. Burial will be in Sunset Cemetery in Quincy. Pallbearers will be Joshua Buss, Mitchell Buss, Kevin Riley, Bradford Riley, Eric Riley and Jason Riley. Honorary pallbearers will be Bryan Buss and Jake Bohne. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Good Samaritan Home's Foose Center. Online condolences may be shared and a video tribute may be viewed at ODonnellCookson.com. Condolences also may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Dec. 21 to Dec. 23, 2019