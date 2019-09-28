|
Barbara J. Ward, 79, of Hull, passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Barry Community Care Center.
She was born Aug. 13, 1940, in Winchester, Ill., to Marjorie Rider and was raised by Skylar and Flossy Early. She married Walter Ward on Oct. 18, 1959, and he survives.
Barbara was a homemaker who enjoyed feeding birds and caring for her yard and flowers. She raised her kids without ever having a driver's license and never drove a car. She kept a journal and wrote in it daily. She had pen pals that she enjoyed keeping in touch with through the years. Barbara liked social media and Facebook and seeing all of the pictures of the generations of children of her family and friends she knew. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church and an avid Cubs fan.
In addition to her husband of almost 60 years, survivors include nine children, Debi (Ernie) Webb of Kansas, Kathy (Chris) Catalanotto of Amite, La., Walter Ward Jr., Lisa Meeker of Monroe City, Mo., Dan (Lisa) Ward of Hannibal, Mo., Laura (Douglas) Parrack of Barry, Ill., Patrick (Tina) Ward of Hull, Russ (Amanda) Ward of Hull and Susan Ward of Pittsfield, Ill.; 20 grandchildren, Chris (Linda) Catalanotto of Houston, Texas, Aimee Catalanotto of Marrero, La., Matthew (Brianna) Young of Tacoma, Wash., Ernie Webb Jr. of Tampa, Fla., Brandi Dean of Derby, Kan., Christina (Rory) Baca of Colorado Springs, Colo., Ronnie (Shelby) Embree of Milton, Ill., Alan (Ellen) Ward of New Mexico, Jonathan (Casey) Parrack of Barry, Dana Borden (Benjamin) of Columbia, Mo., Stephen Parrack of Barry, J.D. (Ashley) Borden of Hannibal, Mo., Josh (Samantha) Borden of New Canton, Ill., Austin Ward of Quincy, Ill., Cody (Yvonne) Steininger of El Paso, Texas, Hannah (Jacob) Ward of Quincy, Sadie Ward of Hull, Jessie Ward of Detroit, Ill., Aliya Ward of Quincy and Xavier Ward of Pittsfield; and 22 great-grandchildren, of which three were born this September.
She was preceded in death by a grandson, Jeff Ward.
No formal services will be held. A visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at Niebur Funeral Chapel in Barry.
Memorials are suggested to the family.
Memorials are suggested to the family.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 28 to Sept. 30, 2019