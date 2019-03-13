CLAYTON, Ill. -- Barbara Jane "Barb" Williams, 83, of Quincy, died at noon Sunday, March 10, 2019. She was born Feb. 25, 1936, in Clayton to Earl and Mary Higley. She married Joe L. Williams on Aug. 27, 1955, in Clayton. He survives. Barb was a graduate of Clayton High School. When she was 16, she and her sister operated Bonnie and Barb's Gift Shop. She was a home health aide for many years and also a volunteer at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. She also was employed by restaurants in Paloma and Clayton. Barb was a member of Faith Assembly of God Church. A good Christian woman, she was a caring, loving wife who loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren with all her heart. In addition to her husband, Joe, survivors include two daughters Lois (Cleve) Barkley of Loraine and Dixie (Randy) Merker of Bloomington; a son, Monte (Stephanie) Williams of West Williston, N.D.; grandchildren, Typhanie (Brad) Koenig of Mendon, Ill., Amanda (Ragan) Stotts of Golden, Brooke (Jared) Hartke of Charlotte, N.C., Nicholas Merker of Indianapolis, Joe "Joey" (Heather) Williams of North Dakota, Alissa (Adam) Korth of Central Point, Ore., and Brandon Williams of North Dakota; 15 great-grandchildren; four sisters, Bonnie Gabel, of Quincy, Mary (Roy) Hicks of Clayton, Vicky (Marty) Fleer of Quincy and Dinah (Daniel) Yarian of Bondurant, Iowa; two brothers, Jim (Ann) Higley of O'Fallon, Mo., and Garry (Jackie) Higley of Clayton, Ill.; a sister-in-law, Barbara Higley of Golden; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, David; and a brother-in-law, Larry Gabel. SERVICES: Private graveside services will be Tuesday in Paloma Cemetery. ARRANGEMENTS: Lummis-Hamilton Funeral Home of Camp Point. WEBSITE: hamiltonfuneralhomes.com Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary