Mrs. Barbara L. Malone, 89, of Quincy, passed away at 6:32 a.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, at Sunset Home in Quincy. She was born Sept. 22, 1929, in Barry, to Frank and Lucille (Bixby) Martin. She married Melvin I. Malone on March 8, 1945, in Palmyra, Mo. He preceded her in death on March 8, 1995. She is survived by three sons, Bud, wife Barb, Malone of Kinderhook; Jerry Malone of Georgia; and Michael, wife Brenda, Malone of Barry; two daughters, Janet, husband Dale, Stockton, of Kenai, Alaska; and Diane, husband Randy, Stump, of Kenai, Alaska; one son-in-law, Larry Thomas of Palmyra, Mo.; 15 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren, 29 great-great-grandchildren; and one brother, Bill Martin of Quincy. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one daughter, Elaine Thomas; three grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and one sister, Betty Reeder. Barbara worked at the Barry Glove Factory, then for Motorola in Quincy and later as a caregiver. She enjoyed reading, fishing and spending time with her grandchildren. She was active in the Bethel Assembly of God Church. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019, at the Kirgan Funeral Home in Barry. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, at the Kirgan Funeral Home in Barry. Burial will be in Park Lawn Cemetery in Barry. Memorials are suggested to the Diabetes Foundation or the .