|
|
QUINCY -- Barbara L. Rhinberger, 81, of Quincy, died Monday, July 6, 2020, at her home. She was born Jan. 8, 1939, in Quincy, the daughter of Floyd and Alma (Nesbitt) Honaker. She married Robert Rhinberger on July 7, 1962. He survives. Barbara received her bachelor's degree from Lake Forrest College and her master's degree in education from Ball State University. Barbara was an elementary school teacher. She taught nine years in Muncie, Ind. In Quincy, she spent most of her teaching years at Washington School and Baldwin. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church. Barbara was a member of the local Red Hat Society and enjoyed volunteering her time at Quincy Museum and her church. In addition to her husband Bob, survivors include a son, Anthony C. Rhinberger and his wife, Amy, of Quincy; and one sister, Linda Kenison; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 11, at Christ Lutheran Church. Interment will be in Greenmount Cemetery. There is no visitation, but friends are invited to the services. Memorials may be made to the Quincy Public School Foundation, Quincy Notre Dame Foundation or Christ Lutheran Church. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 9 to July 11, 2020