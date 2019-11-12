|
Barbara Lynn Merkel, 78, of Palmyra passed away Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in her home surrounded by family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Thursday Nov. 14, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Palmyra, Mo. Father Kelechi Uzuegbu will officiate. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Palmyra, Mo. Please join the family for a luncheon to follow at Farischon Hall. There will be no visitation. The family is being served by Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra, Mo. She was born March 13, 1941, in Lubbock, Texas, a daughter of Charles and Louise Sullivan. She married Guido W. Merkel on Oct. 3, 1957, in Fairbanks, Alaska, the territory of the United States. He survives. Barbara graduated in the early 70s from cosmetology school and immediately started working at Jack N Jill's and then Ardella's in Quincy, Ill. Barbara then fulfilled her dream as a business owner on May 15,1974, where she opened and operated Town & Country Hair Fashions in West Quincy, Mo. She also owned a second shop in Quincy, Ill., on 20th and Payson called the Hide Away Hair Fashions for several years before selling it. After the flood of 1993, Barbara and her husband moved to Palmyra, Mo., where she opened another beauty shop named Hair-Phe-Nail-Ia, until she retired in 2014. Barbara also fostered several children in her younger days. She touched the lives of many during her 78 years. Nothing was more important than family and friends. In addition to her husband she is survived by her children- Tammy (Bruce) Halverson of Bellingham, Wash., Rick (Laura) Merkel of Washington, Mo., and Jeffery (Michelle) Merkel of Palmyra, Mo. 10 grandkids Brandy (Dustin), Jason (Dora), KarenAnn (Sam), Jennifer (John), Christina (Caleb), Andrea, Zak, Shandi (Dustin), Annslee (Brock), and Landon. 20 great-grandchildren Shelby, Blake, Brooklyn, Nolan, Heather, Derck, Hailey, Hadley, Cohen, Beckham, Jayden, Ava, Ariah, Jersey, Olivia, Ella, Sophia, AnnieRay, Destiny and Bailey. Three sisters, Colleen Protzman, Carla (Dave) Williams and Debbie (Ray) Heath. Three brothers Tim (Jana) Sullivan, Mike (Cheryl) Sullivan, and Jim Sullivan. Numerous nieces and nephews and wonderful friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, one sister Alberta, two brothers Charles and Robert, and nephew Christopher. A special thank you to Quincy Medical Group, Blessing Hospital, Davita, Dr. Koduru, Dr. Derian and Dr. Andrews for your continuous love and support. It didn't go unnoticed. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph catholic Church, Palmyra, MO. Online condolences may be made at www.lewisbrothersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019