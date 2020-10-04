|
|
Barbara Pearl Pruitt, 84, of Quincy, died Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at her home. Barbara was born Feb. 2, 1936, in East Chicago, Ind., the daughter of Raymond Collingwood and Luzetta Catherine Pettit. She married Ronald E. Pruitt on Dec. 11, 1954, in Griffith, Ind. He survives. She graduated from Hammond High School in Hammond, Ind. Ron and Barbara loved to travel together. She was able to visit 47 of the 50 states, and traveled around the world, visiting Israel three different times. Barbara loved reading and was a devoted Christian. In addition to her husband, survivors include three daughters, Jacquelyn Lee Pruitt Kitzmiller of Quincy, Jody Kay Henke, of Independence, Kan., and Janine Louise Hawkins of Naples, Fla.; four grandchildren, Elizabeth Pruitt, James Rowe, Sheila Bowser, and Timothy Pruitt; and two great-grandchildren, Alecia and Jackson Bowser. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; and her son, Jeffrey Pruitt. Private inurnment will be in Greenmount Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Marion Medical Missions or . Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2020