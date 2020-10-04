Herald-Whig Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hansen-Spear Funeral Home
1535 State Street
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-4907
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Pruitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Pearl Pruitt


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Pearl Pruitt Obituary
Barbara Pearl Pruitt, 84, of Quincy, died Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at her home.

Barbara was born Feb. 2, 1936, in East Chicago, Ind., the daughter of Raymond Collingwood and Luzetta Catherine Pettit. She married Ronald E. Pruitt on Dec. 11, 1954, in Griffith, Ind. He survives.

She graduated from Hammond High School in Hammond, Ind.

Ron and Barbara loved to travel together. She was able to visit 47 of the 50 states, and traveled around the world, visiting Israel three different times.

Barbara loved reading and was a devoted Christian.

In addition to her husband, survivors include three daughters, Jacquelyn Lee Pruitt Kitzmiller of Quincy, Jody Kay Henke, of Independence, Kan., and Janine Louise Hawkins of Naples, Fla.; four grandchildren, Elizabeth Pruitt, James Rowe, Sheila Bowser, and Timothy Pruitt; and two great-grandchildren, Alecia and Jackson Bowser.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; and her son, Jeffrey Pruitt.

Private inurnment will be in Greenmount Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Marion Medical Missions or .

Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are handling arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hansen-Spear Funeral Home
Download Now