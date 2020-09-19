|
Barbara Sue Buckley, 69, of Kansas City, Mo., passed away at the St. Joseph Medical Center in Kansas City, Mo. on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. Barbara Sue was born on Aug. 31, 1951, in Macon, Mo., the daughter of Everett Lee and Bonnie Lavern Sherwood Crabtree. Barbara Sue is survived by her two children, John Michael and friend Keli of Kansas City, Mo., and Christy Powell and husband David of Adrian, Mo.; three sisters, Linda Donath of Wheeling, Mo., Cindy Carroll and husband E.W. of Clarence, Mo., and Sandy Beall and friend John of Maiden, N.C.; four grandchildren, Ashley, Gregory, and Joshua Foster, and Jordyn Buckley; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Virgil and Dennis Crabtree; and one sister Kay Crane. Barbara Sue worked for numerous years for Sprint in Kansas City, Mo., and recently worked for WestRock in Grandview, Mo. Barbara Sue cherished her times visiting with family and friends, especially her grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Shelby Memorial Cemetery, in Shelbyville, Mo. Memorials may be made to Neighbors Helping Neighbors or Shelby Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements are made under the direction of the Greening-Eagan-Hayes Funeral Home in Shelbina. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
