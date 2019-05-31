Beau A. Barry, 21, of Fowler, Ill., died on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Quincy. He was born on Jan. 30, 1998, in Quincy, a son of Rodney D. and Susan M. (Anderson) Barry. Beau worked for Kohl Wholesale at the Distribution Center warehouse. He went to Liberty High School and graduated in 2016. He enjoyed fishing and hanging out with his friends and family. Beau loved playing baseball in high school, and he was fun-loving and well-liked by his peers. He loved spending time with his nephew, River Barry, and playing with his dog, Champ. In addition to his parents, he is survived by a brother, Blake Barry and his fiancée, Audrey Holtschlag of Quincy; grandmothers, Patricia Barry of Liberty and Sylvia Sharpe of Quincy; a nephew, River Barry; and numerous aunts and uncles, Becky (Marvin) Cottingham; Diane (Joe) Ary; Steve (Martha) Barry; Jim (Julia) Barry; Mary Kay (John) Leapley; Margie (Vic) Welper; Terry (Melissa) Barry; many cousins also survive. He was preceded in death by his grandfather Paul Barry, and cousins, Austin Leapley and Stephanie and Jamie Barry. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Duker and Haugh Funeral Home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in St. Peter Catholic Church, Monsignor Leo Enlow to officiate. Interment in St. Brigid Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday evening 3 to 7 p.m. at the Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Liberty Education Foundation. www.dukerandhaugh.com Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 31 to June 2, 2019