Becky Ann Long, 85, of Payson, passed away at 5:15 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at St. Vincent's Home in Quincy. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Payson Funeral Home. A private burial will follow in Payson New Cemetery. Becky was born Dec. 28, 1933, in Payson to Charles W. and Ruby Dale Johnston Long. She married Billy "Gus" Long, and he preceded her in death in 1966. Survivors include five children, Toni Miller of Maywood, Mo., Tom Long (Kim) of Payson, Tobi Long (Rhonda) of Payson, Tracy Sparks (Wiley) of Maywood and Tara Stanberry of St. Patrick, Mo.; nine grandchildren, Shawn Dietrich, Sue Piscitelli, Levi Long, Morgan Long, Melinda Cole, Megan Meyer, Daniel Brown, Billy Long and Dusty Stanberry; one sister, Kara Belle Linnenberger of Ewing, Mo.; 22 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and numerous stepgrandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Becky was preceded in death by her parents; a son-in-law, David Miller; a granddaughter, Lea Miller Porter; a brother, Charles Dale Long; and a nephew, Ted Ragan. Becky enjoyed tending to her yard and her vegetable and flower gardens. She loved her family deeply and appreciated the time she got to spend baby-sitting her grandchildren and beyond. She relished her time spent cooking and baking for her family and made the best bread, hot pickles and homemade doughnuts. She also enjoyed dancing and watching her son and grandson race at Quincy Raceways. In her spare time, you could catch her doing crosswords and word searches, or watching game shows like "Family Feud" or old westerns like "Gunsmoke" or "Bonanza" on TV. Becky was a Christian by faith. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent's Home in Quincy. O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be shared and a video tribute may be viewed at ODonnellCookson.com. Condolences also may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2019