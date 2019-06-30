Bernard "Bernie" Clemenson, 83, of Quincy, died Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Blessing Hospital. He was born July 20, 1935, in Montrose, Iowa, the son of Carl and Olive Waider Clemenson. On May 3, 1958, he married Norma Claussen in Shelbyville, Mo. She survives. Bernie was a route salesman, retiring from Sunbeam Bakery after 33 years of service. He worked at Rovane Dental in Keokuk, Iowa, Chanens Inc. and Quincy Supply Co. of Quincy. He also maintained a house-to-house delivery service for Manor Baking Co. He received his education from Montrose High School in Montrose, Iowa. Bernie enjoyed music and was a guest soloist in several churches. He was of the Protestant faith. He was a former member of the Great River Barbershop Chorus and the Quincy Symphony chorus. He received his Junior Voice Recital certificate from the Quincy Conservatory of Music. He studied voice under Florence Schouten of Keokuk, Iowa, Otis Gruber, Naomi Watts and Charlotte Zander of Quincy. He got his "Basic Management Principles" from American Management Association. He received an honorable discharge from the U.S. Army with the rank of Spc. 5th Class. In later years, Bernie was a disc jockey for WGSH radio station of the Good Samaritan Home. He was a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan. In addition to his wife, survivors include nine nieces and nephews, Vicki Garber of Runnells, Iowa, Carl Clemenson of Suffolk, Va., Janet Clemenson of Atlanta, Texas, Tamara (Mike) Clemenson Koolbeck of Ames, Iowa, Scott (Dr. Carmen) Clemenson of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Tony (Sheri) Clemenson of Norwalk, Iowa, Bonnie (Van) Sperry of Brighton, Colo., John William Claussen of Woodridge, Ill., and Carrie Jo Claussen of Colorado Springs, Colo.; and several great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers, Cheryl Clemenson, Leland Clemenson, Delbert Clemenson, LaVern Clemenson and Robert M. Clemenson; two sisters, Marcia Clemenson and Marilyn Breuer; and a nephew, Robert A. Clemenson. Services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, at Good Samaritan Home Wee Kirk Chapel, with the Rev. Steve Disseler officiating. Burial will be in Quincy Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Good Samaritan Home Wee Kirk Chapel. Memorials may be made to Salvation Army Hometown Endowment. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 30 to July 2, 2019