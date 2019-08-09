Herald-Whig Obituaries
|
Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-1011
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
St. Brigid Catholic Church
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Brigid Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Brigid Catholic Church
Liberty, IL
View Map
Bernard J. Heberlein


1936 - 2019
Bernard J. Heberlein Obituary
Bernard "Bernie" J. Heberlein, 83, of Liberty, died on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at his home.

He was born on June 8, 1936, in Liberty, a son of Herman and Anna "Viola" (Kaltenbach) Heberlein.

He married Marilyn C. Knuffman on July 23, 1960, at St. Brigid Catholic Church. She survives.

Bernie was a lifelong farmer, and he worked at Linnemeyer's Hardware Supply for 35 years. He also held other jobs including driving a coal truck, driving a school bus, and working as a water operator for ABS Water Co-op for 12 years until his retirement in 2006.

He was a member of St. Brigid Catholic Church, a former member of the Holy Name Society, Knights of Columbus and the Farm Bureau.

Bernie had served as a Liberty Township Trustee, and on the Liberty School Board. He was an EMT and drove the ambulance. In his free time, he enjoyed square dancing with "Belles and Beaus," woodworking, gardening, fishing and hunting.

Bernie is survived by his wife Marilyn; his children, Vickie (Leo) Haley of Liberty, Dan (Anita) Heberlein of Liberty, Terry (Connie) Heberlein of Quincy, John "PoopC." (Denise "Sneezi") Heberlein of Quincy, Joseph (Stacey) Heberlein of Liberty; grandchildren, Adam (Erika) McKinney, Mark (Sonya) McKinney, Laura (Chris) Lefever, Madelyn Haley, Courtney (Jake) Foley, Alex Heberlein, Jonah Heberlein, Maacah Heberlein, Dominic Heberlein, Victoria Ward, Olivia Ward, Jude Heberlein, Leilani Heberlein; 13 great-grandchildren, Hailey, Audrey and Braelyn McKinney, Savannah, Colten and Olivia McKinney, Atticus, Piper, Tenley, Nia and Topher Lefever, Jordan (Andrew) Terford and Quentin Lefever; one brother, Donald Heberlein of Liberty; a sister, Loretta Koch of Quincy; two sisters-in-law, Ginny Heberlein of Liberty, and Donna (Dave) Goehl of Liberty; one brother-in-law, Richard "Dick"( Lois) Knuffman of Liberty; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, MaryAnn (Glenn) Loos; a brother, Leo Heberlein; a grandson, Cooper J. Heberlein; and two brothers-in-law, Jim Koch and Kenneth Knuffman.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at St. Brigid Catholic Church, Liberty, Ill., with the Rev. Jeff Stone officiating. Interment in St. Brigid Cemetery. Visitation will be 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, at St. Brigid Catholic Church and 9:30 to 10 a.m. Monday, at the church. Memorials may be made to The Global Foundation for Peroxisomal Disorders (GFPD) in honor of his grandson, Cooper J., to , Blessing Hospice or Operation Smile.

Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019
