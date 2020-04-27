|
SUPERIOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Bernard S. 'Bernie' Schwartz, 92, of Vibrant Life Senior Living in Superior Township, Mich., passed away at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ypsilanti on April 25, 2020. Bernard was born on Jan. 10, 1928, in Quincy, Ill., the 10th of 12 children of William Theodore and Julia Flora (Dooley) Schwartz. Growing up Bernie attended a one-room school on a neighboring farm then Seymour High School in Payson, Ill., for three years while living with Mrs. and Mrs. Melvin Scranton. When the Scrantons moved to Havana, Ill., he transferred to Havana Community High School and graduated from there in 1946. Soon after graduation, Bernie enrolled in the U.S. Army. During his brief leave after basic training, he married Doris Ann, daughter of the late Arthur and Bertha (Hollender) Lochman, on Sept. 12, 1946, at St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church in Quincy. She died seven days previous on April 18, 2020. Shortly after marriage, Bernie departed for Japan where he served as a clerk/typist in the American contingent of Allied Occupation Forces in the aftermath of WWII. Upon his return from Japan it was discovered that Bernie had contracted TB while overseas and he was hospitalized for the next year. He began taking corresponding courses from Quincy College and after another year of recovery enrolled as a full-time student then transferred to the University of Illinois in Champaign. He earned a degree with a double major in Finance and in Business Management and also an athletic letter as student manager of the Big Ten Champion Illinois Wrestling Team. Upon graduation in 1954, he accepted a job as a cost accountant with Ford Motor Company and moved his growing family to southeastern Michigan. Bernie held several management positions within Ford Motor Company in Dearborn, retiring in 1984 as Controller of its North American Technical and Transportation Operations. In retirement, he and Doris became "snow birds" spending half of each year on Higgins Lake in Roscommon County, Mich., and the other half in Sun City Center, Fla., enjoying golf year round. They returned to full-time residency in Michigan in October 2013 when they moved into senior living quarters at Waltonwood at Cherry Hill in Canton. Bernie was a long-time member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Wayne, Mich., and served in several lay positions over the years. At Higgins Lake he was a member of St. Hubert Catholic Church, a Eucharist Minister and member of its Men's Club. He was also a member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Sun City Center. At the time of his death, he was a member of St. Thomas a'Becket Catholic Church in Canton. Bernie is survived by four sons, Stephen of Westland, David (Marguerita) of Higgins Lake, Bruce (Esther) of Livonia, and Lawrence (Michelle) of Cincinnati, Ohio; one daughter, Mrs. Barbara (Keith) Blackie of Brooklyn, Mich.; a daughter-in-law, Tammy Lenerz of Westland; one sister-in-law, Mrs. Arlene Schwartz; ten grandchildren, Matthew Schwartz and Rosemary Teribery, Bradley and Emily Schwartz, Stephan, Ian and Tracey Skidmore, and Abraham, Mary Rose and Clement Schwartz; ten great-grandchildren; and 24 nieces and nephews. Bernie was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of nearly 74 years; three sisters, Mrs. Julia (Cecil) Jones, Mrs. Hazel (Francis) Ohnemus, and Mrs. Dorothy (Jack) Gallagher; eight brothers, John, William, Edward (Catherine), J. Eugene (Evelyn), Lawrence (Martha), Virgile (Juanita and Beatrice), Martin 'Bill' and infant James; and one son, Arthur William. He was a lifetime member of the University of Illinois Alumni Association; a member of Knights of Columbus, first in Wayne, Mich., then Sun City Center, Fla., and finally in Canton, Mich. He served the American Legion as part of the color guard for Post 96 in Roscommon, Mich., and was active with St. Vincent dePaul Catholic Charities of Michigan and of Florida where he was a volunteer for decades. Memorials may be made to the local St. Vincent dePaul Society. Condolences also may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020