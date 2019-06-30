Bernice C. Whelan Feld, 87, of Quincy, passed away at 4:20 p.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, at Sunset Home. Born March 2, 1932 in Quincy, Bernice was the daughter of Arthur and Josephine (Nuessen) Wiskirchen. She married Daniel Austin Whelan on June 30, 1951, in Quincy. He preceded her in death Oct. 28, 1995. She then married Gilbert Feld Sr. on May 8, 1999, in Quincy. He preceded her in death May 30, 2012. Bernice was a 1950 graduate of Quincy Notre Dame High School. She was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church, St. Elizabeth Alter Society, St. Boniface School Board and served as a eucharistic minister for the sick in the church. Bernice and her husband Daniel had a foster care home in the 1990s. She also worked for Motorola for 11 years and the Adams County Youth Home full time for 14 years and then part time for five years. Survivors include one daughter, Marlene Whelan Johnson of Pittsfield; four sons, Duane Whelan (Sue) of Wabasha, Minn., Stan Whelan (Jan) of Ursa, Ill., Rod Whelan (Dawn) of Quincy and Brent Whelan (Gina) of Quincy; 13 grandchildren, Jason Whelan, Kelly Hesketh (Stan), Jennifer Knox (Seth), Jessica Landwehr (Cory), Julie Whelan, James Whelan (Brooklyn), Lyndsey Whelan, Dawn Crabtree, Kristen Booth, Eric Crabtree, Wendy Whelan, Katie Whelan and Sawyer Whelan; and a sister, Gladys Nobis of Breese, Ill. In addition to her husbands, Bernice was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Orville Wiskirchen. Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 1, at Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Disseler officiating. Burial will be in Quincy Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 30, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Adams County Juvenile Detention Center. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 30 to July 2, 2019