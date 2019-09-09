Home

POWERED BY

Services
Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home
1435 State Street
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-3662
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home
1435 State Street
Quincy, IL 62301
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home
1435 State Street
Quincy, IL 62301
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bertha Logsdon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bertha I. Logsdon


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bertha I. Logsdon Obituary
Bertha I. Logsdon, 94, of Quincy passed away at 2:40 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at St. Vincent's Home.

Born March 22, 1925 in Versailles, Ill., Bertha was the daughter of William and Maude Perry Hill.

She married John H. Logsdon on June 21, 1945, in Versailles. He preceded her in death on Sept. 29, 2012.

Bertha enjoyed fishing, camping and gardening. She was a hard worker, caring for her five sons. In her later years, loved spending time with her grandchildren. The most precious thing in her life was family.

She worked at Package Corps of America until retiring in 1975.

Survivors include three sons, Richard Logsdon; William Logsdon (Sharon K.); and Larry Logsdon (Barbara), all of Quincy. Also surviving are 14 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; a brother-in-law, Robert Wm. Logsdon, of Versailles.

Mrs. Logsdon was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John; two sons, James W. Logsdon and Donald G. Logsdon; four sisters, Blanche Bridgeman (Earl), Wilma Stone (George), Hazel Gaskill (Dee) and Garnett Lisenbe (Arthur); five brothers, Perry Hill (Margaret), Charles Hill (Dolores), Dale Hill (Velda), Dana Hill (Bess) and Ivan Hill (Alice); a sister in law Mary Logsdon

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Disseler officiating. Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral services Tuesday morning at the Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to the Fishing For Freedom.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 9 to Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bertha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home
Download Now