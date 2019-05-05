Herald-Whig Obituaries
Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-1011
Bertha J. Craft

Bertha J. Craft Obituary
Bertha J. Craft, 89, of Good Samaritan Home, died Friday, May 3, 2019, at the home.

She was born May 16, 1929, to Everett and Zelma (Hofmeister) Jackson in Quincy. She married Earl Craft in January 1948 He preceded her in death.

Bertha was a homemaker and also had worked at Moorman Manufacturing Co. She was a member of Madison Park Christian Church and loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In earlier years, she enjoyed square-dancing with her husband.

Survivors include four children, Becky Rauman and her husband, Eino, of Quincy, Newton Craft of Fulton, Mo., Arthur Craft and his wife, Penny, of Quincy and Dale Craft and his wife, Mary, of Quincy; a sister, Glenna Griffin and her husband, Milton; 10 grandchildren; and other relatives, including great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Bertha was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Delbert Jackson and Shirley Cooley.

SERVICES: 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Burial will be in Quincy Memorial Park.

VISITATION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

MEMORIALS: Blessing Hospital Foundation for hospice or Good Samaritan Home.

ARRANGEMENTS: Duker and Haugh Funeral Home.

WEBSITE: dukerandhaugh.com.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 5 to May 7, 2019
