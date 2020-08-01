|
Bertha L. Coleman, 92, of Quincy, passed away at 7:45 p.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020, at St. Vincent's Home. A funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, at O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy. Burial will be in St. Brigid Cemetery in Liberty. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Bertha was born Feb. 11, 1928, in Liberty, to Daniel and Anna Wiewel Corrigan. She married Donald R. Coleman on Sept. 16, 1946, in Kansas City, Mo. He preceded her in death. Survivors include a daughter, Louise Piner (Charles) of Maywood, Mo.; two grandchildren, Amy Klocke (Chris) of Ewing, Mo., and Eric Piner of Ewing; three great-grandchildren, Steve Piner, Karissa Klocke and Breanna Klocke; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; and three brothers, Otis, William, and Loren Corrigan. Bertha was a homemaker. She enjoyed sewing quilts, going out to eat and taking car rides to Paloma. She made the best Christmas cookies and fruitcake. She also loved St. Louis Cardinals Baseball and rock hunting for lapidary jewelry. In her younger years, Bertha enjoyed gardening and canning. She was a member of St. Francis Solanus Church in Quincy. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Brigid Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared and a video tribute may be viewed at ODonnellCookson.com. Condolences also may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2020