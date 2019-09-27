Herald-Whig Obituaries
Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-1011
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
View Map
Service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
View Map
Bertha L. Davis Obituary
Bertha L. Davis, 83, of Quincy, died Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at her home.

She was born Sept. 15, 1936, in Quincy, the daughter of Gordon Tuter and Ruby Lillian (Links) Tuter. She married Meredith E. Davis. He preceded her in death in August 1996.

Over the years, Bertha had worked at Davis Cleaver, then later at Sycamore Healthcare Center and then St. Vincent's Home.

Bertha enjoyed gambling and playing bingo. She also loved animals.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Kristen Goings for the wonderful care she gave to Bertha over the last five years.

Survivors include one daughter, Ruby A. Brocksieck of Quincy; grandchildren, Shian Brocksieck of Lewistown, Mo., Adam Wagner of Lewistown, and Keith Brocksieck and his wife, Jessie, of Palmyra, Mo.; two great-grandchildren, Carter and Addyson Brocksieck; three siblings, Mary Wickell, Kenneth Unglesbee and his wife, Jeannie, and Roy Unglesbee; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

In addition to her husband, Bertha was preceded in death by her father, Gordon Tuter; her mother, Ruby Unglesbee; and four siblings, Barbara Owens, Betty Lynch, Roger Unglesbee and Gordon Mike Tuter.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Interment will be in Greenmount Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the family.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019
