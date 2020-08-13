|
|
Bertha R. Totsch, 95, of Quincy, passed away at 4:45 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at Good Samaritan Home. A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, in Greenmount Cemetery in Quincy, with Mark Donaldson officiating. O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy is handling arrangements. Bertha was born Nov. 19, 1924, in Liberty to William Ray and Catherine Pearl O'Dear Britt. Survivors include four children, Carolyn Thomas of Quincy, Larry "Chris" Johnson of Quincy, Robin VanVelzer (Randy) of Liberty and Randal Wade Totsch (Linda) of Colorado; 14 grandchildren, Travis Dierker, Brandon Thomas, Thane Johnson (Angie), Christine Utterback (Reed), Chase Johnson, Michele Readon (Andy), Michael Totsch, Robert Totsch, Jason Totsch, Heath Totsch (Robin), Shana Clarkson (Craig), Aubrey Totsch and Tyler Totsch; several great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Bertha was preceded in death by her parents; three children, Roy, John and Donald Totsch; grandson, Todd Dierker; brother, Paul Britt; and sisters, Vivian Raeding, Elma Lamerril and Opal Kinne. Professionally, Bertha was a server at Tangerine Bowl for 15 years. She had previously worked at Kresge in her younger years, as well as at St. John's Church. Bertha loved flower gardening and her dog. She was an excellent cook and made the best pies and noodles; cherry, chocolate and especially lemon pies were her specialties. Bertha never met a stranger, as everyone was always welcome at her door, including the neighborhood cats she would feed. Most of all, Bertha was devoted to her family, and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Bertha was a Methodist by faith. Memorial contributions may be made to Quincy Humane Society. Pallbearers will be Thane Johnson, Christine Utterback, Reed Utterback, Mark Donaldson, Angie Johnson and Chase Johnson. Online condolences may be shared and a video tribute may be viewed at ODonnellCookson.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2020